South Africa: Despite R57m in Maintenance, Gqeberha Police Barracks Remain 'A Horror Show'

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has ordered an audit and urgent rectification plan for the deteriorating Algoa Park police barracks after finding broken lifts, fire damage, poor maintenance and other serious safety concerns.

Standing in the passageway of the Sterrenberg building of the Algoa Park police barracks, Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson looked through the window of a flat that had been gutted by a fire in 2020.

Other than the unit's front door being boarded up, no repairs have taken place. The inside of the flat is still scorched, with paint peeling from the walls and the remains of a burnt-out mattress on the floor.

The walls in the corridor of the ground floor are still covered in a layer of soot, and melted plastic light fittings droop from the ceiling.

"This is a disaster," Macpherson said, seemingly gobsmacked by the state of the barracks.

This gutted unit is just one example of how the facility in Nelson Mandela Bay has been left to rot, with no evidence of maintenance despite reports of millions of rand being poured into its upkeep.

"What I saw here at Algoa Park is deeply disturbing. This is a residential accommodation for police officers, but what is before us is more a horror show than a place that is fit for human habitation," Macpherson said.

The concerns around the two blocks of flats, namely...