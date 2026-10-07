South Africa: Street-Level Legacy - Putting Joburg's Cultural Champions On the Map

Renaming streets in Newtown was an extraordinary act of cultural cartography. The city was saying, 'These people belong here.' Their names would no longer live only in archives, history books or the memories of those who knew them. So who would I choose?

Heritage Month has had me thinking about street names.

I come at this as something of an "accidental cartographer", a phrase borrowed from my map collaborator, Bradley Kirshenbaum of Love Jozi. Over more than a decade we've mapped this city for tourists, and even plotted its informal booksellers.

When you make maps, you spend a lot of time with street names. You type them, check them, squint at them on tiny signs, and you soon realise that a street name is never just a street name. It's a public memory. It's home. We write it on invitations and give it to strangers asking for directions. And because we say these names so often, it sometimes takes an effort of imagination to stop and ask: why is this person's name here?

One of the quiet powers of a city is that its streets tell us who mattered.

Joburg has rewritten that story before. A city born of colonial conquest, mining wealth, segregation and apartheid has carried those histories on its signs. The post-1994 project of renaming was a way of reclaiming the landscape, replacing the names of old power with people who fought for freedom, democracy and dignity. Much of it...