South Africa: Five Joburg Inner-City Streets May Be Renamed While Sandton Drive Debate Unresolved

In Joburg's latest round of name-change proposals, five inner-city street names could change to honour icons such as Desmond Tutu, Simeon Nkoane and Trevor Huddleston. The City has not revealed how much it would cost.

Johannesburg's inner-city street map could undergo another round of changes, with Wolmarans Street proposed for renaming after spiritual leader Dr uZwi-Lezwe Radebe and four other streets earmarked for new names around the planned Archbishop Desmond Tutu Precinct.

The proposals would also see Plein Street become Desmond Tutu Street, Wanderers Street become Simeon Nkoane Street, De Villiers Street become Trevor Huddleston Street and Hoek Street become Cathedral Street.

A motion before the Johannesburg City Council in August proposed that Wolmarans Street be renamed Dr uZwi-Lezwe Radebe Street.

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The motion says the change will recognise Radebe's contributions to Johannesburg, Gauteng and South Africa and describes his work in education, health, entrepreneurship, poverty alleviation and cultural development.

The motion, which passed, was proposed by UDM councillor Yongama Zigebe and seconded by ATM councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu.

No estimated cost is provided. However, the motion proposes that the change be undertaken in accordance with the City's policy on naming streets and public places, including public participation, and that it be budgeted for and implemented in the 2027/28 financial year.

It also proposes that an official dedication ceremony be considered, subject to the availability of funds.

The City did not respond to Daily Maverick's questions about...