Africa: South Africa Is the Land of Ai Contradiction When It Comes to Jobs

6 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
column By Lindsey Schutters

The local AI conversation has moved from job displacement panic towards autonomous AI agents, unmanaged 'Shadow AI', and emerging cybersecurity vulnerabilities that threaten corporate governance, data sovereignty and Popia compliance.

There's something happening here, and what it is may not be exactly clear. You know the stat that gets fired off often well: out of 103 economies tracked by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa ranks second-highest in unemployment globally, behind only war-torn Sudan.

Further to that - and moving beyond the devastating youth unemployment statistics - 3.9 million young people aged 15-24 (37.6%) are classified as NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training), with a youth labour absorption rate of just 10.1%.

Artificial intelligence: South Africa on the road to building a sustainable AI tech ecosystem April 1, 2025 But despite these systemic labour market challenges, South Africans are adopting generative AI rapidly. According to the Microsoft Global AI Diffusion monitor, South Africa leads the continent with 23.1% of the working-age population actively using AI in daily activities.

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However, that does not translate into more opportunity for work. Formal AI skills penetration remains severely lagged: the Stanford University HAI AI Index reveals that self-reported AI skill penetration among South African workers stands at just 0.6%, compared with 2.8% in India, 2.2% in the United States, and 1.9% in Germany.

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