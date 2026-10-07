Ghana: Put Ghana First ... NDC Urges NPP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the newly elected leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put the national interest ahead of partisan considerations and work towards deepening Ghana's democratic gains.

"It is the fervent hope of the NDC that under the tenure of this new crop of executives, there will be mutual effort to ensure that the interest of Ghana always surpasses the narrow interest of the two respective parties," the party said.

The call formed the central message of a congratulatory statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, following the election of new national executives of the NPP at its delegates conference held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Saturday.

In the statement copied The Ghanaian Times, the NDC said it was hopeful that the new NPP leadership would contribute to peaceful political engagement and help create a political environment in which the interests of Ghana took precedence over those of the two major political parties.

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According to the NDC, placing the national interest above partisan considerations would help the country advance its broader objective of becoming "great and strong."

The party congratulated the NPP on what it described as the successful election of its new national executives and said the development was part of the democratic process that must be protected and strengthened by all political actors.

It reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful political engagement, democratic values and the protection of Ghana's democratic gains.

The NDC also called on political actors to collectively work towards strengthening the country's democratic institutions and ensuring that political differences were managed through dialogue and established democratic processes.

The NPP's delegates conference saw John Boadu elected National Chairman, while Justin Frimpong Kodua retained his position as General Secretary.

Daniel Titus-Glover was elected National Organiser, with Alfred Kwajo Thompson becoming National Treasurer.

Kojo Fosu Bwedu, Henry Nana Boakye and Nana Akomea were elected First, Second and Third Vice Chairpersons respectively.

The NDC said it expected the new NPP leadership to use its mandate to promote peaceful political engagement and contribute to the strengthening of Ghana's democratic institutions.

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It said although the two parties might differ on political and policy issues, their respective interests should not supersede the broader national interest.

The party maintained that Ghana's democratic development required political actors to demonstrate maturity, tolerance and respect for democratic institutions.

The NDC said it looked forward to constructive engagement with the new NPP leadership in the interest of Ghana and expressed the hope that the new executives would help advance peaceful democratic politics.

It reiterated that the ultimate objective of political competition should be the development and strengthening of Ghana.