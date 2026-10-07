Ghana: Who's in Charge Doesn't Really Matter - John Boadu

6 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said that all elected party executives are servants entrusted with the responsibility of serving and working in the interest of the party.

The statement follows the recent amendments to its constitution which makes the party's presidential candidate the leader of the party.

Myjoyonline.com reported that Mr Boadu, speaking on Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem, said the identity of the person in charge should not be the primary concern, as elected executives have specific responsibilities to fulfil.

"Who is in charge doesn't really matter. We're all servants who have been elected to come and serve," he said.

  • The newly elected chairman stated that the NPP's existing constitutional arrangement had served the party since 1992 and questioned the need to alter the leadership structure.

"Our constitution that we have been working with has served us well since 1992, and I made it clear at Legon. But I didn't have the strength or what it takes to mobilise," he said. Read More

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