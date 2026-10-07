Ghana: Saint Michael Co-Cathedral Marks 135 Years

THE Saint Michael Co-Cathedral at Keta in the Volta Region has celebrated its 135th anniversary with a call on the church to intensify its evangelisation and social interventions to help transform society.

The anniversary celebration, held on Saturday, was on the theme: 'Go Therefore and Make Disciples of All Nations.'

It was chaired by the Awoamefia of Anlo, Togbui Sri III, and brought together chiefs, parishioners, past students of the church and other people from across the country.

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In a speech read on his behalf, the President, John Dramani Mahama, commended the church for establishing schools that had contributed to the transformation of communities and the lives of students who had passed through its educational institutions.

He said the numerous doctors, lawyers, teachers and other professionals produced by the schools were serving not only Keta but communities across the country for the benefit of mankind.

Mr Mahama said the church had also served as a moral compass for the community and the country through its support for various government programmes, donations of food items to prison inmates and promotion of youth skills training, among other initiatives.

He described the church as a force for dignity and urged it to intensify its discipleship efforts to help transform people who were going astray as they pursued material things.

He said that would help the church to restore its glorious days.

The Bishop of the Ho Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, who was the keynote speaker, urged the church to continue with the great work of the commission by sharing the love of Christ through everyday conversations to win more souls for the Lord.

He urged members of the congregation to make their lives worthy of emulation by others and to live in a manner that reflected the teachings of Christ.

He also encouraged members to spend time assisting new members to understand the doctrines of the church to enable them to contribute effectively to its mission.

Most Rev. Fianu further urged members to help establish churches in hard-to-reach areas to lay a strong moral foundation for children before they progressed to Senior High School (SHS).

The Co-Cathedral Administrator, Rev. Fr. Elorm Gbordzor, in his opening remarks, urged members to double their efforts to help restore Keta to its former glory.

The week-long celebration was also used to raise funds for the construction of a residence for the Bishop of the diocese.

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It climaxed with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, preceded by a float through the principal streets of Keta, a rosary benediction and a borborbor night session.

The church was established on May 25, 1890, by Father Michael Wade and Father Jean Baptist Thuet, with schools added in later years.