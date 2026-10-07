Ghana: The Ada West District Assembly Hands Over Development Projects

The Ada West District Assembly has handed over a number of development projects to selected institutions as part of efforts to improve the lives of people in the districts.

The projects included: education, health, sanitation, transport and water facilities.

They are one number 10-KVIP toilet facility for Koluedor Basic School at Koluedor, one number 3-unit classroom block, office and store for D/A Basic School at Bornikope, two number 10-seater toilet for boy and girls dormitories of Ada Secondary Technical (ASTECH) respectively and bus terminal shed for Sege GPRTU.

Others are one number 6-Units classroom block, office, store, staff common room, six-seater KVIP toilet facility and furniture for D/A Basic School at Aditcherekope, one number CHPS compound and two unit staff quarters and supply of office furniture for Luhour, one number CHPS compound with mid-wife accommodation, supply of furniture; three beds, four benches, four tables, eight chairs, two cupboard and 10,000litre poly tank at Lolonya.

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Handing over the projects during two separate ceremonies on last Tuesday and Wednesday, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ada West, Mr Jerry John Mills Nkrumah, said the facilities help improve access to quality health care, education and sanitation.

He said the projects which were funded through the assemblies' allocation from the District Assembly Common Fund were intended to ease the difficulty of residents and school children in accessing health care, education and sanitation respectively.

Mr Nkrumah the projects belonged to the people as a result collectively they must all work together to ensure that their intended purpose were achieved.

"Fellow citizens these projects belong to you. I therefore charge all of us including community leaders, unit committees, school management committees, health management teams and the general public to take absolute ownership of these facilities, protect them from misuse and ensure they serve the generations for which they were built," he said.

He noted that the projects represented only phase one and it demonstrated what was possible when the community members and leadership worked together.