Ghana: Golden Shuttlers Bag 4 Medals At All Africa U-19 Badminton Championships

GHANA'S Golden Shuttlers wrapped up their campaign at the 2026 All Africa U-19 Badminton Championships in Cairo, Egypt, winning four medals, made up of a silver and three bronze medals.

Team Ghana, made up of Francis Obeng-Shang, Obabompa Adu Mintah, Samuel Amasah, Racheal Quarcoo, Moslena Ama Korama Adu, Margaret Sarpei and Alana Faith Sullo, began their campaign by winning bronze in the Mixed Team Relay event at the championship.

The team carried that momentum into the individual events, as five qualified to the quarter-final with four progressing to the semi-finals across the Mixed Doubles and Women's Doubles.

Eventually, Moslena Adu and Obabompa Mintah, as well as Obeng-Shang and Racheal Quarcoo, picked up bronze medals.

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The Mixed Doubles pair of Obabompa Adu Mintah and Moslena Ama Korama Adu went on to claim bronze, while the Women's Doubles team of Ama Korama Adu and Racheal Quarcoo produced the team's best individual performance to reach the final, where they lost 2-1 to Mauritius to settle for silver.

Ghana failed to make a mark in the other individual events, thus missing out on a possible BWF scholarship programme in Malaysia.

The quartet of Ama Korama Adu, Adu Mintah, Obeng-Shang and Racheal Quarcoo received special souvenirs from the organisers in recognition of their stellar showing at the championship.

Reflecting on the championship, the President of Ghana Badminton, Mr Evans Yeboah, praised the team for the efforts, but said but admitted that a lot more was expected of them.

"The focus of Ghana Badminton is to ensure that the success of Ghana's young Shuttlers can be sustained for generations to come. Hence, we will keep working hard to create a strong system of champions."

On her part, Team Ghana's Alana Faith Sullo said the team gave their best in the pursuit of gold, but that eluded them. However, they expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete and learn from the championship.

The team has now shift their attention to the global BWF World Junior Championships, which began yesterday and runs through to October 17, also in Cairo, as they seek to build up points for the world rankings as well as the 2028 LA Olympic Games.