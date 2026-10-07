South Africa: Sasol Shares Surge Almost 120 Percent As Oil Rally Boosts Turnaround

Sasol has delivered a dollar return of almost 120% in 2026, making the South African fuels and chemicals producer one of the best-performing emerging-market stocks outside Asia. The gain follows a 45% advance in 2025 and puts the shares on course for their strongest annual performance since at least 1991. Sasol traded around R231.60 on Monday after gaining more than 43% since the start of the second quarter, compared with a 1.9% decline in South Africa's benchmark index.

The rally has been driven in part by higher oil and chemicals prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Sasol has benefited because much of its fuel production is based on coal rather than crude oil. Its Secunda complex converts coal into synthetic fuels and chemicals, reducing its exposure to the higher crude costs faced by conventional refiners. Production at Secunda has also improved, with output above 7.2 million tonnes in the year ended June 30 and operating reliability rising.

The share gains mark a reversal after years of debt pressure and project problems. Sasol shares lost about 85% of their value between June 2022 and April 2025. The company has since cut costs, improved operations and reduced debt. Net debt excluding leases fell 11% to $3.3 billion in the year ended June 30 from $3.7 billion a year earlier, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 17% to R61 billion.

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Sasol said higher pricing linked to the Middle East conflict added about $150 million to $200 million to adjusted EBITDA during the year. Its Southern African business achieved an oil breakeven price of about $49 a barrel, down from $63 a barrel in the prior year on a comparable basis. That gives the company more room to generate cash when oil prices rise. Sasol is targeting net debt below $3 billion before restarting dividends under a policy that would distribute 30% of free cash flow.

Analysts remain divided on how much upside remains. SBG Securities analyst Adrian Hammond has a R450 price target, which would imply almost another doubling from current levels, while HSBC's Sriharsha Pappu has a buy rating and R260 target. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg have 4 buy ratings, 5 holds and 2 sell-equivalent recommendations, with an average target of R238.01. The main risk is a fall in oil prices, which would reduce the earnings support that has helped drive the rally.

Key Takeaways

Sasol's rally is based on more than higher oil prices, but the oil market remains central to how much further the shares can rise. The company enters the current period with lower debt, higher production and a lower operating breakeven than it had during the years when its balance sheet was under pressure. Net debt has fallen to $3.3 billion, putting Sasol closer to the below-$3-billion level required before dividends can restart, while cash generated from operations increased 22% to R56.7 billion in the year ended June.

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The structure of its South African business also gives it a different exposure to high energy prices from a conventional refinery. Sasol mines coal and converts it into fuel at Secunda, meaning its main feedstock cost does not move directly with crude prices. That can widen margins when global oil prices rise, although coal costs, plant reliability, the rand and chemicals prices also affect earnings.

Management said the Southern African business reached a $49-a-barrel breakeven in 2026, compared with $63 a year earlier on a comparable basis. That improvement means Sasol needs a lower oil price to cover operating and capital costs. The question for investors is how much of this progress is already reflected in a share price that has almost doubled in dollar terms this year. An oil reversal could reduce earnings and slow debt reduction, while sustained prices could move Sasol closer to dividend payments and further balance-sheet repair. The gap between analyst targets, from around R260 at HSBC to R450 at SBG Securities, reflects that uncertainty.