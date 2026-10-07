Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Continued Military Decisiveness Until Full Liberation of National Territory

Marawi, October (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed the continuation of the military campaign and the determination to liberate every inch of the homeland from the scourge of rebellion, praising the patriotic positions of the people of Amri and their support for the Battle of Dignity

Al-Burhan made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a large public gathering held in Village (5) of the New Amri Administrative Unit in Marawi Locality, Northern State, in the presence of Northern State Wali Lieutenant General Abdel-Rahman Abdel-Hamid Ibrahim, several members of his government and the state's Security Committee, Commander of the 19th Marawi Infantry Division Major General Bashir Saeed Abdullah, Executive Director of Marawi Locality Dafallah Mohamed Siddig, members of the locality's Security Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Popular Resistance in the locality Brigadier General (Ret.) Hisham Hassan, as well as a number of executive and security officials and community leaders.

At the outset of his address, the TSC President prayed for the souls of the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity, reaffirming the Armed Forces' determination and resolve to continue pursuing the military option until the entire national territory is cleansed of the scourge of rebellion.

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Al-Burhan praised the patriotic positions and sacrifices consistently made by the people of Amri in support of the Battle of Dignity, pledging to work to support the area and provide for its service and development needs.

For his part, the Wali of Northern State welcomed the TSC President's visit, highlighting the heroic and historic positions of the people of Amri and their role in supporting production and promoting stability in the state. He stressed the importance of completing and providing essential service projects for the area's residents.

Sheikh Al-Faki, representing the people of Amri, also welcomed the TSC President and his accompanying delegation, affirming the full and unwavering support of the area's residents and community groups for the Armed Forces and the forces supporting them, standing together to confront challenges and safeguard the country's security and stability.