East Africa: Israel, Ethiopia Discuss Horn Stability, Bilateral Ties

6 October 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Oct 6 — Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Tuesday he had spoken with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timothewos, about recent developments in Ethiopia and regional stability in the Horn of Africa.

Sa'ar said the two ministers discussed the importance of Ethiopia's unity and stability and their countries' shared interest in maintaining peace and stability across the region.

"We discussed the importance of Ethiopia's unity and stability, and our shared interest in preserving peace and stability in the Horn of Africa," Sa'ar said in a post on X.

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The Israeli foreign minister did not specify which recent developments in Ethiopia were discussed during the call.

The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions involving Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt, with concerns over Red Sea security and longstanding disputes surrounding the Nile also drawing increased diplomatic attention.

Sa'ar highlighted the longstanding relationship between Israel and Ethiopia, saying Israel wanted to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"Israel greatly values its longstanding close friendship with Ethiopia and looks forward to further strengthening the ties between our countries," he said.

Ethiopia and Israel maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate in a range of areas, while developments in the Horn of Africa have increasingly drawn international attention because of the region's strategic position along major Red Sea shipping routes.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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