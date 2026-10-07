Nigeria: BBNaija - I'll Remain in Nigeria for At Least Two Years - Temi Nkem

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Season 11 winner, Temi Nkem, has said she plans to remain in Nigeria for at least two years despite her intention to travel and explore other parts of Africa and the Middle East.

Temi disclosed this during "Show Ya Self: Season 11," held at the MultiChoice Hall, where she reflected on her experience on the reality show and outlined her plans beyond the competition.

The finance graduate, who won the N90 million grand prize, said she intends to invest a significant portion of her winnings while also committing resources to his future, supporting his parents and treating himself.

Temi said her background in finance would help her make informed decisions on how to manage the prize money.

"I'm going to invest it. Then, at the same time, I'm also going to have to invest it into my future as well," he said.

She also disclosed plans to continue her education online, while expressing her determination to remain in Nigeria for a minimum of two years before embarking on wider travels.

"I want to go around the Middle East states and stuff. I don't know what and how, but I'm going to still do it. But I do want to stay here, minimum, for two years," he said.

According to Temi, her decision to remain in Nigeria would also give her an opportunity to explore the country and other parts of the African continent before travelling farther afield.