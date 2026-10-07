Ethiopia: One Killed, Six Injured As Federal Police Open Fire On Residents in Negele Borana, Oromia Region

Addis Abeba — A 17-year-old youth was killed and at least six people injured after Federal Police officers opened fire on residents in the Goobicha neighborhood of Negele Borana town in Oromia's Borana Zone, residents told Addis Standard.

A resident of Goobicha told Addis Standard that Federal Police officers entered the neighborhood at around 7:00 a.m. local time and searched residents' homes. The officers allegedly loaded several items, including soap, shoes and three bundles of second-hand clothing, onto a vehicle before opening fire when residents demanded that their property be returned.

The police were allegedly carrying out a crackdown on informal traders.

The resident identified the deceased as Murtii Issaaq Alii Duubaa, who was reportedly killed instantly in the shooting.

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Four of the injured were initially admitted to Negele Borana General Hospital, including 60-year-old Diida Xachee Yaabichoo and 55-year-old Aaminaa Godaanaa Duubaa, who was reportedly escorting her grandchildren to school when she was shot.

A close relative told Addis Standard that Aaminaa sustained severe injuries and was later transferred to Hawassa Referral Hospital for further treatment.

Relatives said Murtii was returning from exercising when he was shot. His funeral service is scheduled to take place this afternoon, according to his relatives.

A woman eyewitness described the shooting as "deeply distressing", saying law enforcement bodies tasked with protecting the public had instead "opened fire on unarmed residents". She said those killed and injured were not traders whose goods had allegedly been seized, but ordinary residents who were not involved in the dispute.

A local official, who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the incident occurred and that one person was killed and others injured. The official said the circumstances surrounding the security forces' actions are under investigation.

The incident has triggered calls for accountability, with thousands of social media users in Borana Zone demanding justice for those they say were unlawfully harmed.