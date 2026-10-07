Angola Trains 21,000 Health Workers in Major System Upgrade

Luanda — Angola has trained nearly 57% of its target healthcare workforce under a sweeping National Health System Strengthening Project (PFRHS), reaching 21,000 doctors, nurses, and support staff, officials announced Monday in Luanda.

The progress update was presented by Job Monteiro, project coordinator and technical manager of the National Health System Strengthening Project (PFRHS), during a welcoming ceremony at the Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital Complex in Luanda for 99 newly selected healthcare professionals embarking on specialized training.

According to Monteiro, the initiative has reached 56.6% of its primary objective: upgrading the skills of 38,000 healthcare personnel across short, medium, and long-term programs.

Funded through 103 million US dollars international loan aimed at bolstering human capital in Angola's health sector, the project outlines tailored training paths across the medical hierarchy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The comprehensive plan targets:

3,000 physicians receiving advanced clinical training.

9,000 nurses and specialized technicians in diagnostic and therapeutic fields.

4,000 support staff across general administrative and hospital operations.

Monteiro emphasized that the investments carry strict service conditions. Beneficiaries must sign a Code of Conduct and a formal Commitment Agreement, binding them to serve in the national healthcare system for a mandatory period following the completion of their training.

As part of the rollout, 861 Angolan health professionals are currently undergoing specialized training abroad--a figure expected to rise as additional scholarships are awarded.

He highlighted Brazil as Angola's leading international partner for specialized medical instruction, alongside ongoing programs in Portugal and South Africa.

Project directors aim to train an additional 15,000 healthcare workers by the end of this year, pushing the program to 85% completion by the first quarter of 2027.

Officials project reaching 100% of the 38,000-worker target by late 2027, leaving 2028 dedicated entirely to consolidating training outcomes and integrating specialists back into the national grid. MEL/ASS/AMP