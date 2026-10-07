Nigeria: BBNaija Season 11 Winner Temi Nkem Receives N90m, Brand-New SIV

The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, Temi Nkem, on Tuesday received her N90 million cash prize and a brand-new SUV.

Nkem emerged as the winner of the reality show on Sunday, 4 October, after beating fellow finalists Aikou and Sheba in the top three.

The 21-year-old was declared the winner after viewers voted for their preferred housemates.

The Season 11 grand prize is valued at N160 million and includes the N90 million cash prize, a brand-new car and other sponsored rewards.

After receiving the cash prize and car key, Nkem sang the popular "Winner, winner..." song and thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the competition.

"I didn't come in here to be the winner, but I am happy to win. Thank you guys. I'm just 21; I need to invest in my future.

"So, I'm going to be investing the money. I also need to go back to school," she said.

The Season 11 edition premiered on 26 July, with 24 housemates competing for the grand prize.