Nigeria: Ondo Aircraft Crash - No Evacuation Yet As Govt Deploys Swamp Buggy

The evacuation of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft that crashed at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State had yet to commence as of Tuesday, as the state government deployed a swamp buggy and other equipment to aid the search and rescue operation.

The aircraft, an ATR-42 with registration number NGR 931, crashed in a swampy area opposite the Naval Base at Igbokoda while on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Tob Loko, who visited the scene, said the difficult terrain and limited equipment had hampered efforts to reach and evacuate the wreckage.

Loko said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had directed relevant ministries and agencies to mobilise resources to support the rescue operation.

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"What has happened is a very pathetic experience that we didn't pray for, but it has happened. His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Executive Governor of Ondo State, has directed that all the relevant agencies and ministries should be here to assist with the rescue operation," he said.

According to him, divers had been making efforts to locate the aircraft but encountered serious difficulties due to the swampy terrain.

He said the divers eventually located the wreckage, but the team could only retrieve some parts because the available boat was too small to bring out the aircraft.

The commissioner said the Ministry of Environment's swamp buggy was therefore deployed to the area, adding that the equipment was expected to provide access to the crash site and assist in pulling out the wreckage.

He said, "By the time we deploy the swamp buggy, we will be able to pull it out and see how much rescue we are able to do."

The Commissioner for Land and Infrastructure, Engr. Ayorinde Olawoye also said the state government had deployed all necessary machinery, including the swamp buggy, to support the operation.

Olawoye said the equipment was ready to move through the water to the crash site, expressing optimism that "within five hours, reasonable things will be done."

He, however, cautioned against speculation on the condition of the aircraft or possible casualties, saying reliable information could only be provided after the equipment reached the crash site.

"Nobody can give specific information now until we get to the scene with the machines. So any information now will be on assumption," Olawoye said.

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The search and rescue operation is ongoing as government agencies and security personnel await the deployment of the heavy equipment to facilitate access to the crash site and the evacuation of the wreckage.