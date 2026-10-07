Nigeria: Govt 'Prays' for 3 Abducted Victims, Mourns 15 Farmers Killed in Borno

6 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, has mourned 15 farmers killed in an attack in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State and prayed for the safe return of three others who remain missing.

Kyari, who was in Maiduguri for the Second CAADP Community of Practice on the Implementation of the Kampala Agenda, which began on Monday, described the incident as tragic.

He condoled with the Borno State Government, families of the victims and the farming community, noting that farmers remain central to Nigeria's food security drive.

The minister said the Federal Government was working with security agencies to ensure safe access to farmlands and prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured and the safe return of the three missing farmers.

LEADERSHIP recalls that 15 farmers were reportedly killed in an attack around Ala and Musune wards of Marte Local Government Area.

Sources said the victims were ambushed on their farmlands on Wednesday evening.

According to the sources, 18 people had gone to the farms, but only 15 bodies were recovered and buried on Thursday, while three others remained missing.

The attack was attributed to Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists by the sources.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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