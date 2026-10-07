Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Duo Jailed Nine Years for Stock Theft

Two Beitbridge men have been sentenced to an effective nine years imprisonment for stealing two cattle from a fellow resident.

Brighton Sibanda (33) and Reason Sibanda (33), both from Chitulipasi were convicted of theft by the Beitbridge Regional Magistrates Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the duo together with two accomplices who are still at large hatched a plan to steal cattle belonging to Mberengeni Ndou.

"In executing their plan, the offenders took advantage of the fact that the cattle were unattended at grazing lands far from the victim's homestead, and drove away two brown heifers with stub horns," said NPAZ.

The two heifers were tied and ferried using a scotch cart belonging to one of them, Brighton Sibanda.

"Subsequently sold the cattle to a woman identified as Magret Sibanda," the NPAZ said.

The theft was later exposed after a local villager tipped of Ndou who reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the two men and recovery of the cattle.