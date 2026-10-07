Rwanda/Ethiopia: Rwanda Seek Strong Start Against Ethiopia in Women's Olympic Qualifier

Rwanda vs Ethiopia -- Kigali Pelé Stadium, 18:00

Rwanda's women's national football team will be seeking a positive start when they host Ethiopia in the first leg of the second round of the CAF women's qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Wednesday, October 7.

The match will kick off at 18:00 Kigali time, with both sides aiming to gain an early advantage in the two-legged tie.

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Under head coach André Cassa Mbungo, Rwanda will be determined to make home advantage count as they bid to put themselves in a strong position ahead of the return leg.

The aggregate winner will advance to face the winner of the tie between Botswana and Tanzania in the next round of the qualification campaign.

Rwanda forward Emeline Mukagatete, who plays in Spain, believes securing victory in the first leg will be crucial to the team's hopes of progressing.

"Playing at home gives us extra motivation and responsibility. We know Ethiopia are a strong team, but our focus is on getting a good result in Kigali. A win would put us in a strong position ahead of the return leg," Mukagatete said.

Turkey-based midfielder Zawadi Usanase echoed that sentiment, urging her teammates to approach the match with determination and confidence.

"This is an important opportunity for us and for Rwandan women's football. We have prepared well, and we must show confidence from the first whistle. Our target is to win at home and take that advantage into the second leg," Usanase said.

With a squad blending emerging talent and international experience, Mbungo believes his team is ready for the challenge following weeks of preparation.

"The players have worked hard in training and understand what is at stake. Ethiopia are a disciplined side, but we are focused on our game plan. The objective is to perform well, remain organized and secure a positive result before the away match," Mbungo said.

On the Ethiopian side, head coach Chalew Lemecha expects a competitive contest between two familiar regional rivals.

"Rwanda is a team we respect very much. Matches between teams from the CECAFA region are always competitive. We have prepared well, and our aim is to achieve a result that will keep us in a strong position for the second leg," Lemecha said.

A total of 35 CAF member associations entered the Olympic qualifying competition, with Rwanda beginning its campaign in the second round alongside 31 other teams.

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The qualification process will eventually produce two African representatives for the women's football tournament at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States.

With a place in the next round at stake, Rwanda will be eager to make a strong statement on home soil before travelling to Ethiopia for the decisive return leg.