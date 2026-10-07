Rwanda: How Govt Plans to Ensure Safety in Nuclear Energy Programme

The government is putting in place a series of safeguards, including stronger regulatory oversight, nationwide radiation monitoring and emergency-response systems, as it prepares to develop the country's first nuclear power programme.

The measures are intended to ensure that nuclear safety is incorporated at every stage of the programme, from site selection and construction to operation and eventual decommissioning of nuclear facilities.

They also include applying International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety standards, strengthening nuclear regulatory capacity, preparing for possible nuclear and radiological emergencies, and establishing systems for managing radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel.

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Officials from the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB) said the safety framework will cover the entire lifecycle of nuclear facilities, including planning, site selection, construction, commissioning, operation and decommissioning.

The preparations come as the government works towards developing its first nuclear power plant, with a target of generating 110 megawatts of electricity from nuclear energy between 2030 and 2033. Two potential sites are currently undergoing approval processes.

According to RAEB, all nuclear power projects will be required to comply with national nuclear and radiation safety regulations, IAEA safety standards and internationally recognised practices.

The requirements will cover site selection, reactor design, construction, commissioning and operation, as well as emergency preparedness, nuclear security and radioactive waste management.

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RAEB told The New Times that the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) is the independent regulator responsible for nuclear and radiation safety oversight.

Its responsibilities include licensing, inspection and enforcement, while RAEB supports implementation of the nuclear programme and ensures safety requirements are incorporated throughout its development.

In March, an IAEA Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission assessed the country's preparedness across 19 areas, including the legal and regulatory framework, nuclear safety and security, human resources, radioactive waste management and stakeholder engagement.

The IAEA says such reviews are designed to identify gaps and provide technical recommendations rather than certify a country as ready to operate nuclear power facilities.

Emergency preparedness

Another part of the government's safety preparations is a National Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan developed through the ministry responsible for emergency management.

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The plan provides a framework for coordinating government institutions and protecting workers, the public and the environment in the event of a nuclear or radiological emergency.

RAEB said a national emergency exercise is planned for early next year to test the arrangements, identify gaps and strengthen the country's response capacity.

The exercise will assess how effectively different institutions can coordinate during an emergency before the plan is submitted to the cabinet for approval.

Monitoring radiation levels

The government is also strengthening the infrastructure needed to monitor radiation levels and detect any abnormal changes.

According to RAEB, the regulator is establishing systems for continuous radiation monitoring and early detection of abnormal radiation levels.

Radiation-monitoring probes will be deployed in phases across the country.

The monitoring systems will complement regulatory inspections, controls and emergency preparedness measures designed to identify and manage potential radiation risks to workers, surrounding communities and the environment.

Managing radioactive waste

Arrangements are also being developed for the management of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel.

These will cover the handling, treatment, storage, transportation and eventual disposal of radioactive materials generated by nuclear facilities.

RAEB said appropriate long-term arrangements will be determined as the nuclear programme develops, guided by national regulations and international safety standards.

The framework is intended to address waste generated during the operation of nuclear facilities as well as radioactive materials remaining after facilities reach the end of their operating lives.

Building specialised expertise

The government is developing the safety framework alongside efforts to build the specialised workforce needed to regulate and operate nuclear facilities.

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The country is targeting more than 230 nuclear professionals by 2028, covering fields such as nuclear regulation and licensing, nuclear safety and security, reactor operations, engineering and radiological protection.

Current expertise is estimated at between 30 and 50 professionals across relevant institutions.

The government has also been working with the IAEA and other international partners on training, technical assistance and peer reviews.

In March, the IAEA conducted the first phase of its INIR mission to assess the country's preparedness for a nuclear power programme. The review identified areas requiring further development and provided recommendations for the next stages of preparation.

In July, a separate IAEA review assessed preparedness for a research reactor under the planned Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology. The mission also provided recommendations on safety and security as nuclear science infrastructure is developed.

The IAEA has stressed that developing a nuclear power programme is a long-term process, with countries typically taking 10 to 15 years from entering its Milestones Approach to operating their first nuclear power plant.