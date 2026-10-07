Uganda: Blogger Remanded to Luzira Over False Information

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded blogger Aziz Tarik Nkata, 41, to Luzira Prison after he was charged with obtaining and disseminating personal information without consent and spreading false information.

Nkata, a resident of Makindye, appeared before Buganda Road Court Magistrate Rophine Achayo, where the charges were read to him.

He denied both allegations.

The prosecution told court that investigations into the matter had been completed.

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According to the charge sheet, Nkata used his TikTok account, Mr Accountability, in July to make statements about Nathan Bwogi, whom he identified as a State House employee.

Nkata is accused of claiming that Bwogi had used a firearm to forcibly evict people from land. The prosecution alleges that the information was false.

Nkata attempted to apply for bail, but the application could not proceed after his lawyer, Nimusiima Brighton, reportedly failed to present documents authorising him to represent the accused in the matter.

Magistrate Achayo subsequently remanded Nkata to Luzira Prison until October 19, when he is expected to return to court.

Bwogi, who reported the matter to police, said he had initially been willing to forgive Nkata and had spoken to members of his family, but his lawyer advised him to proceed with the case.

"I had forgiven Nkata and I had spoken to his family, but my lawyer advised me to continue with the case," Bwogi said.

Meanwhile, Edson Kirabira, the president of bloggers, cautioned content creators against using their platforms to insult or defame individuals.

Kirabira urged bloggers to exercise responsibility when publishing information about other people, particularly where allegations could damage someone's reputation.

"Bloggers should avoid insulting and defaming people simply because they have been paid to destroy someone's reputation," he said.

The case is ongoing.