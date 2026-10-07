Namibia: Bill Tabled to Tighten Namibia's Grip On Trade

International Relations and Trade Minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi today tabled the International Trade Management Bill, 2026, in the National Assembly. It proposes an independent commission to oversee Namibia's tariffs and international trade matters.

The proposed International Trade Management Commission would give Namibia greater control over its trade interests. The Government wants an independent body to manage tariffs and strengthen the country's ability to protect local businesses and workers from unfair international trade.

"This is a foundational piece of economic legislation, one that speaks directly to how our country trades with the world, how we protect and grow our industries, and how we safeguard the livelihoods of Namibian workers and consumers," Ashipala-Musavyi said.

The commission would investigate and recommend changes to tariffs, including customs duties, rebates and refunds. It would also deal with unfair trade practices such as dumping, subsidised imports and sudden surges in imports that could harm local producers.

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The minister said the commission would also be able to support emerging industries through infant-industry protection, giving new businesses time to develop and compete with established companies.

She said the new institution was necessary because the global trading environment is becoming more difficult, owing to geopolitical tensions, protectionist measures, rising shipping and energy costs, and changing supply chains.

"Tariffs are one of the important tools for industrialisation, as well as a tool influencing the cost of doing business," she said.

The Bill is expected to support the industrialisation targets of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), which seeks to raise the share of manufactured goods in Namibia's exports from 42% in 2024 to 60% by 2029/30.

Ashipala-Musavyi said the commission would also strengthen Namibia's position in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She said the commission would have to balance the interests of local producers with those of consumers, so that trade protection does not unnecessarily raise the cost of living.

The Bill was developed after consultations with government institutions, the private sector, organised labour and other stakeholders. It will now be referred to the relevant parliamentary standing committee for detailed consideration.

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Photo: MIRT