Nigeria: 'Vacate Offices Immediately' - Kano Govt Orders Retired Civil Servants

The Kano State Government has directed civil servants who have attained the statutory retirement age or completed the required length of service to immediately vacate their offices and hand over their official responsibilities.

The directive was contained in Circular No. 10/2026, dated 6 October 2026, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Abba A. Danguguwa, on behalf of the Head of Civil Service.

The circular, with reference number HCS/GEN/3/T.1, was addressed to senior government officials, including the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government, commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries, heads of boards and commissions, and chief executives of government agencies and state-owned companies.

The government said it had observed that some civil servants continued to operate in official capacities after attaining the statutory retirement age or completing the required period of service.

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"It has come to the attention of this Office, unequivocally, that it has become ubiquitous amongst Civil Servants who hold the audacity to stay, continue working and operate in an official capacity after reaching their statutory retirement period," the circular stated.

It said the practice was contrary to the tradition of the Kano State Civil Service, which had maintained a seamless transition for retiring officers.

The government further described remaining in service beyond the statutory limit as a violation of the State Civil Service Rules and other applicable regulations.

"It is therefore, legally and administratively untenable for any officer to remain in service or conduct any official function beyond the statutory limit," it stated.

Consequently, the government directed all civil servants who had retired by age or length of service to immediately vacate their offices and hand over official documents, government property, and responsibilities to their immediate subordinates in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

It also directed accounting officers, including permanent secretaries and chief executives, as well as directors of administration and personnel management, to ensure strict and immediate compliance.

The government warned that any official found aiding, abetting or condoning the continued stay of a retired civil servant would face disciplinary action under the Civil Service Rules.