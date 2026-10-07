Nigeria's Vice President Arrives in Addis Ababa for Three-Day Working Visit

Addis Ababa — Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Addis Ababa tonight for a three-day working visit aimed at strengthening Ethiopia-Nigeria cooperation through high-level experience sharing and government-to-government engagement.

Upon arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Vice President Shettima was warmly received by Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Gedion Timothewos.

During his official visit, Shettima and his delegation are scheduled to hold discussions with senior Ethiopian government officials and visit key institutions as part of a peer-learning and experience-sharing program.

The visit places particular emphasis on sharing experiences in nutrition delivery and multisectoral development approaches, with the Nigerian delegation expected to visit agricultural and development initiatives in Oromia, Mojo and Bishoftu, it was learned.

The high-level engagement provides Ethiopia and Nigeria--two of Africa's most populous and influential countries--with an opportunity to exchange practical experiences, deepen institutional cooperation and explore areas of shared development interest.