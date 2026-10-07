South Africa: Mandrax Lab Uncovered Near Hartbeespoort - South African News Briefs - October 7, 2026

press review

Mandrax Lab Uncovered Near Hartbeespoort

Police are investigating an alleged drug-production laboratory uncovered near Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West, reports EWN. Four people, including a 39-year-old Zimbabwean national and three women aged between 23 and 29, were arrested. Police found firearms, marijuana, drug tablets and equipment allegedly used to manufacture mandrax at the property. The discovery comes amid a wider investigation into an alleged international drug route, following other recent mandrax-related arrests and laboratory seizures.

Sibiya Bail Hearing Continues

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, is set to return to the Randburg Magistrate's Court to continue his bail application, reports SABC News. Sibiya faces charges including rape, human trafficking, firearm law violations and the alleged sexual grooming of a minor. The court has heard graphic evidence from the investigating officer, including allegations that Sibiya raped an 18-year-old after giving her alcohol and later sought explicit images and videos from a 16-year-old girl.

Taxi Fares Remain Unchanged Amid Fuel Price Surge

South Africa’s rising fuel prices are pressuring the taxi industry, but SANTACO has not yet decided to increase fares, reports EWN. The organisation said it will first consult government, fuel suppliers and taxi operators on ways to manage the impact, urging commuters not to act on speculation. Diesel has reached R33 a litre, while petrol now costs R30. COSATU has warned that the increases will further strain workers and households, fuel inflation and deepen debt.

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