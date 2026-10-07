Zimbabwe: Westprop Holdings Revenue Jumps to U.S.$14.9mln As Property Sales Drive Growth

VICTORIA Falls Exchange (VFEX) listed property concern WestProp Holdings Limited reported a robust performance for the half-year ended June 30, 2026, with revenue rising 16.3% to US$ 14.91 million.

This growth was up from US$12.82 million in the previous period, fueled by the first-time consolidation of Sunshine Developments, Electro Properties, and Brick Fusion Manufacturing into the group's accounts.

"Millennium Heights emerged as the largest top-line contributor, generating US$ 5.19 million, or 34.8% of group revenue, up from US$5.19 million, or 34.8% of group revenue, up from US$3.28 million in the comparative prior period.

During the period, Pomona City contributed US$4.99 million, representing a 21.3 percent year-on-year increase propelled by strong buyer demand for the Pomona City Walk-Up Flats," the company said.

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Revenue from Pokugara Residential Estate slowed to US$350 000 from US$5.43 million as the estate reached full sell-out, leaving only final handover settlements outstanding.

Gross profit increased 9.5% to US$7.49million from US$7.49 million from US$6.83 million in the first half of 2025.

However, group gross margin narrowed to 50.2% from 53.3% due to a changing product mix and margin dilution at Millennium Heights, partially offset by a 19.7 percentage-point margin expansion at Pomona City to 57.7%.

In a move to enhance market liquidity, WestProp Holdings approved a 100-for-3 share split, increasing the number of issued shares from 30 million to 1 billion.

The restructuring aims to improve the accessibility of the stock for investors.

The company's balance sheet strengthened, with total assets rising 9.1% to US$261.79 million and investment property increasing 19.4% to US$188.39 million.

WestProp attributed this growth to ongoing development at The Hills, expansion in the hospitality portfolio, and the consolidation of Sunshine Developments.