Zimbabwe: Westprop Holdings Revenue Jumps to U.S.$14.9mln As Property Sales Drive Growth

7 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

VICTORIA Falls Exchange (VFEX) listed property concern WestProp Holdings Limited reported a robust performance for the half-year ended June 30, 2026, with revenue rising 16.3% to US$ 14.91 million.

This growth was up from US$12.82 million in the previous period, fueled by the first-time consolidation of Sunshine Developments, Electro Properties, and Brick Fusion Manufacturing into the group's accounts.

"Millennium Heights emerged as the largest top-line contributor, generating US$ 5.19 million, or 34.8% of group revenue, up from US$5.19 million, or 34.8% of group revenue, up from US$3.28 million in the comparative prior period.

During the period, Pomona City contributed US$4.99 million, representing a 21.3 percent year-on-year increase propelled by strong buyer demand for the Pomona City Walk-Up Flats," the company said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Revenue from Pokugara Residential Estate slowed to US$350 000 from US$5.43 million as the estate reached full sell-out, leaving only final handover settlements outstanding.

Gross profit increased 9.5% to US$7.49million from US$7.49 million from US$6.83 million in the first half of 2025.

However, group gross margin narrowed to 50.2% from 53.3% due to a changing product mix and margin dilution at Millennium Heights, partially offset by a 19.7 percentage-point margin expansion at Pomona City to 57.7%.

In a move to enhance market liquidity, WestProp Holdings approved a 100-for-3 share split, increasing the number of issued shares from 30 million to 1 billion.

The restructuring aims to improve the accessibility of the stock for investors.

The company's balance sheet strengthened, with total assets rising 9.1% to US$261.79 million and investment property increasing 19.4% to US$188.39 million.

WestProp attributed this growth to ongoing development at The Hills, expansion in the hospitality portfolio, and the consolidation of Sunshine Developments.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.