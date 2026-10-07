Zimbabwe: Killer T Blames Alcohol After Arrest Over Threats to Family of Man Mauled By His Friend's Dogs

ZIMDANCEHALL musician Killer T has admitted to abusing alcohol after he was arrested over threatening and explicit voice messages sent to Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) chief executive officer Kwame Muzawazi.

The musician sent the messages to Muzawazi following the death of his close relative, Malcolm Takudzwa Muzawazi, who was mauled by dogs in Southerton reportedly belonging to car sale owner Gilbert Rumbwere, a friend of Killer T.

Malcolm was attacked by four dogs kept at the car sale and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Rumbwere and two others were subsequently arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

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Following the arrests, Killer T, born Kelvin Kusikwenyu, sent threatening and insulting messages to the Muzawazi family and dared them to have him arrested as well.

On Sunday, the dancehall chanter was taken into police custody over allegations of cyberbullying.

In a statement, Killer T admitted sending the threatening messages while heavily intoxicated.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise to Ambassador Kwame Tapiwa Muzawazi as a person, the entire Muzawazi family and every Zimbabwean for my bad conduct. I admit to have sent Ambassador Muzawazi threatening, disrespectful and insulting words I cannot type here.

"I sent them through audio voice notes to his phone via the WhatsApp platform on 4 October 2026. I PUBLICLY RETRACT EVERYTHING I SAID AND SINCERELY APOLOGISE.

"I was shocked and could not even believe I had said those bad, distasteful words and threats when I listened to the voice notes. I admit I have been abusing alcohol. I was heavily intoxicated at the material time, but that is not an excuse. I should never have drunk alcohol to those levels in the first place," said Killer T.

The incident is not the first time Killer T has found himself in trouble with the law, having previously clashed with residents of Aspindale.

Reflecting on the latest incident, the musician said his conduct had damaged his reputation and set a bad example for young people who look up to him.

"I have not only failed myself, I have failed and tarnished my name and brand. I have also been a very bad example to all youths who look up to me as a musician and celebrity in Zimbabwe. I have failed my family and everyone who believed in me. PLEASE FORGIVE ME.

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"I am reaching out to Ambassador Muzawazi and his family humbly requesting forgiveness. This apology comes from the bottom of my heart. It is sincere. I may not be able to reverse the pain and damage I have caused, but I can only hope that you will find it in your heart to at least forgive me. To err is human, but to forgive is divine. I AM VERY SORRY.

"As a sign of sincerity and genuine remorse, I will be going to court pleading guilty to the charges. I can never deny or attempt to waste the court's time," added Killer T.