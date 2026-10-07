Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares State of Disaster As 8,500 Homes Lose Roofs in Masvingo Hailstorm

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster following a severe hailstorm that hit Masvingo on Monday, leaving thousands of homes and infrastructure damaged.

The hailstorm caused extensive destruction across residential areas, public utilities, education and health institutions, as well as commercial establishments.

Preliminary assessments indicate that about 8,500 households had their roofs completely blown off, while 90% of the 17,000 households assessed had shattered windowpanes, leaving families exposed at the start of the rainy season.

Several major institutions were severely affected, including Great Zimbabwe University's Mucheke Campus, Masvingo Polytechnic, Masvingo Teachers College, Maud Muzenda Training Centre, the Passport Office, Grain Marketing Board, Chiefs Hall, Veterinary Office, District Development Coordinator's Office, ZIMRE Building, Masvingo Urban VTC, Runyararo Clinic Maternity Ward, Rujeko Hall, 4.1 Brigade, Masvingo Airport and the ZEC Provincial Office.

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Business operations in Masvingo City were also disrupted, with major retail and hospitality outlets suffering roof damage, severe leaks and damage to assets.

The storm also extensively damaged electricity infrastructure, with ZESA power lines brought down.

The resulting power outages have affected water pumping systems, municipal drainage and sewer networks, creating an immediate public health risk.

Garwe said government had mobilised all available resources and called on government agencies to assist affected communities.

He also made an urgent appeal to the private sector and development partners to join government in relief efforts.

"The Government remains fully committed to ensuring that no person and no place is left behind as we rebuild and restore normalcy," he said.

Government said assessments were continuing, while relief interventions were being rolled out to affected communities.