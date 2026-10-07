Zimbabwe: Wreckage From Chivayo Helicopter Crash Moved for Forensic Examination - Report Expected Within 30 Days

INVESTIGATIONS into the helicopter crash that killed businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and three others have entered the forensic examination phase, with government expecting a preliminary report in 30 days.

Information Minister Soda Zhemu told a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday that the wreckage of the Bell 430 helicopter had been recovered to the Government Hangar at Charles Prince Airport for detailed examination, with assistance from international experts.

The helicopter, registered Z-PED and operated by Sky Helicopters Private Limited, crashed at Kudenga Farm in Mashonaland East on September 30 while travelling from Gandami in Chikomba District to Marondera.

All five occupants of the aircraft died in the crash: Chivayo, Lulu, the couple's aide Sanelisiwe Magagula, Captain Calvin Soda and Captain Courage Mutavira.

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Zhemu said a full investigation had been instituted in terms of Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and Zimbabwe's Civil Aviation Act.

"Preliminary on-site investigations have been concluded, with the wreckage being recovered to the Government Hangar at Charles Prince Airport to allow for detailed forensic examination including international experts," Zhemu said.

Next will be the preliminary report, which government expects within 30 days of the September 30 crash.

According to Zhemu, the report will cover the examination of the wreckage, meteorological information including weather conditions at the time of the crash, aircraft maintenance records, as well as details relating to the operator and crew.

The investigation is therefore expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash through a detailed examination of the available evidence, rather than relying solely on the initial assessment of the crash site.

Government said the investigation was being conducted in accordance with international aviation investigation standards.

The preliminary report is expected to provide the first formal findings on the circumstances surrounding the crash, although the full investigation may continue beyond the initial 30-day timeline.