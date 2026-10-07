Zimbabwe: 'Coronation of a Plunderer' - Opposition Slams Chivayo's Provincial Hero Status

THE declaration of businessman Wicknell Chivhayo as a Provincial Hero has sparked sharp criticism from the Veteran Activists Association of Zimbabwe (VAAZ), which has described the move as a "coronation for plunderers."

In a strongly worded statement released on October 6, VAAZ national spokesperson Blessing Mandava said the announcement by Youth Minister Tino Machakaire that Chivayo had been declared a Provincial Hero by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was "shocking" and raises serious questions.

The association questioned Chivayo's contribution to national development.

"Firstly, Chivayo did not contribute anything significant to the development of either the nation or the Province in particular. His sourceless wealth was meant to prop up ZANU PF as a party not the nation. He fed and carried favour from the rich, famous and socialites and is on record denying aid to the poor," reads part of the statement.

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VAAZ further accused Chivayo of being a divisive figure.

"Secondly, Chivayo was divisive. He divided the nation along partisan lines, sowed seeds of hatred along partisan lines. A hero should unite the nation not divide it," Blessing said.

The association also criticised ZANU PF for what it termed a new breed of heroes, citing the controversial Gwanda Solar Project.

"Thirdly, ZANU PF should be ashamed of the new breed of heroes it is brewing. Surely, should a hero be the central figure of controversies of unfulfilled tenders? The Gwanda Solar Project is a stark reminder of how tenders are abused by these kleptomaniacs," the statement reads.

VAAZ questioned the message being sent by honouring business figures accused of bleeding the economy.

"Fourthly, what kind of heroes are we advocating for when we accord hero status to dealers who are bleeding the economy of this nation? Are we crowning them for their thievery, thuggery plundering and looting this nation dry?"

The statement also compared Chivayo's recognition to other prominent figures who were not accorded hero status.

"If other worthy National Heroes such as Ndabaningi Sithole, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, Gibson Sibanda (to mention a few) were not accorded Hero Status. What then makes Wicknell Chivayo a worthy candidate? The State must come out clean on this hero status," VAAZ said.

The association further questioned the motive behind the honour.

"Is he being rewarded for buying cars for ZANU PF officials? Is he being rewarded for campaigning for ZANU PF? Is he being rewarded for being the chief custodian of many things, wealth and secrets that we may not know of," Blessing asked.

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VAAZ said ordinary citizens should not be coerced to mourn Chivayo, adding that Ubuntu demands mourning with the bereaved, but not with those who make the nation mourn.

"They mocked us while gifting each other with expensive gifts while we fed on their crumbs and now they expect us to mourn with them. At this juncture we are setting aside our Ubuntu and kindly advise them to mourn on their own for as suffering citizens of this nation, we have no 'crocodile tears' to waste; it's high time we stand up for the truth. It's high time people learn that you reap what you sow," the statement said.

The association, however, extended condolences to the families of the three employees who also perished in the helicopter crash.