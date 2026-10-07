Kenya: Court Orders Return of School Playground Land to Three Learning Institutions

7 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Environment and Land Court in Thika has ordered the return of public land set aside as a playground for three primary schools in Kiambu County after ruling that its transfer to a private institution was illegal.

In a judgment delivered on October 5, 2026, Justice Mogeni declared the transfer null and void and directed the Kiambu Land Registrar to revoke the title issued to the Presbyterian Foundation (P.C.E.A Ruthigiti Women's Guild).

The land was set aside as a playground for Kanyaiha, Lusigetti and Njumbi primary schools in Kikuyu.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the schools' boards of management challenged the transfer, arguing that allocating the land to a private institution violated the rights of children attending the schools.

The court ordered the land to be registered as public land belonging to the three schools. It also barred the foundation from dealing with the property.

The ruling followed a constitutional petition filed by the LSK and three others against the foundation, the Cabinet Secretary for Education and other parties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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