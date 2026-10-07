Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Reassures Patients After Ebola Case, Says Facility Is Safe

Travelers being screened for the Ebola virus at the Kenyan border (file photo)

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital remains open, safe and fully operational following confirmation that a patient treated at the facility had Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Chief Executive Officer Felix Osano has said.

Osano said the hospital had implemented appropriate infection prevention and control measures to protect patients, staff, visitors and the wider community following confirmation of Kenya's first imported Ebola case.

"The Nairobi Hospital remains open, safe and fully operational, with appropriate measures in place to protect everyone who comes through our doors," Osano said.

The assurance comes as the hospital steps up infection-control measures, contact tracing and monitoring of staff who may have had significant exposure to the patient.

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In an internal memorandum dated October 6, Osano said the hospital immediately escalated its infection prevention and control measures after Ebola was suspected.

The patient was isolated and access to the designated clinical area was restricted as the hospital worked with the Ministry of Health and national public health authorities.

The hospital's Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health teams are conducting a systematic assessment of staff and other individuals who may have been exposed to the patient.

Healthcare workers and others who had direct interaction with the patient have been identified and documented.

Those assessed to have had relevant contact will be individually contacted, risk-stratified and monitored in line with Ministry of Health protocols.

The hospital is also reviewing the patient's movement through the facility from the time of presentation through subsequent care to establish potential exposure points.

Osano said simply working at the hospital, being in the same department or being in the general vicinity of the patient does not automatically constitute exposure to Ebola.

He said the risk depends on the nature of the interaction, procedures undertaken and whether appropriate personal protective equipment was used.

The facility has enhanced the use of personal protective equipment, hand hygiene, environmental cleaning and decontamination as part of its Ebola response.

It has also strengthened procedures for the safe handling of laboratory specimens and controlled disposal of potentially contaminated clinical waste and linen.

Staff have been directed to immediately report any personal protective equipment breach, splash, sharps injury or unprotected exposure to blood or other body fluids.

Employees who believe they had unprotected contact with the patient's blood or body fluids, experienced a PPE breach or sustained a sharps injury have been advised to immediately report to the Infection Prevention and Control or Occupational Health teams.

Staff identified as contacts will receive individual guidance on symptom monitoring and any additional measures required.

The Nairobi Hospital has also reinforced screening and early recognition measures at its Accident and Emergency Department and other entry points.

The measures include greater emphasis on travel history, epidemiological risk assessment, early identification of suspected cases and immediate isolation where necessary.

The facility said it remains on heightened Ebola alert and will continue coordinating with the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies.

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"Our objective is clear: to identify every potentially significant exposure, interrupt any possible chain of transmission and protect our staff, patients, families and the wider community," the memo states.

The hospital has cautioned staff against sharing photographs, laboratory reports, clinical records or identifiable patient information through WhatsApp, social media or other unofficial communication channels.

Osano urged staff to remain vigilant and adhere to established infection prevention and control protocols as Kenya continues responding to the imported Ebola case.

The Ministry of Health has said contact tracing is ongoing, with healthcare workers and family members of the deceased patient placed under monitoring, alongside passengers who may have been exposed during the patient's travel into Kenya.

The Nairobi Hospital said the enhanced measures are intended to minimise any risk of transmission while allowing the facility to continue providing services safely and without disruption.