Kenya: CS Wandayi Tells Lamu Refinery Critics to Direct Questions to Him, Not Ruto

Kisumu — Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has told critics seeking details about the Lamu oil refinery to direct their questions to his ministry, saying the project falls under his docket rather than President William Ruto's.

Wandayi said those seeking clarification on agreements and other issues surrounding the Dangote East Africa Oil Refinery should engage the Energy and Petroleum Ministry instead of repeatedly directing their questions to the President.

"The East African oil refinery in Lamu falls squarely under my docket. And therefore, if you have any questions, including those so-called agreements you're talking about, direct them to me," Wandayi said.

The CS spoke to journalists in Kisumu on Tuesday evening, days after President Ruto and Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote officially broke ground on the planned refinery in Lamu.

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The project has attracted political and public scrutiny over its financing, ownership structure, government commitments and expected benefits.

Recent criticism has included calls for greater disclosure of agreements between the government and Dangote. President Ruto has separately urged those seeking information on the project to use formal channels rather than raising the issues at political rallies.

Wandayi said the Energy and Petroleum Ministry was available to respond to questions concerning the refinery and urged critics, including opposition politicians, to use the appropriate channels.

"I am the Cabinet Secretary responsible for energy and petroleum. If you have any questions, direct them to me. You will be addressed appropriately," he said.

He also criticised what he described as attempts to make the President the focus of questions relating to projects under the Energy and Petroleum Ministry.

"Stop scapegoating with the President. Stop this unnecessary obsession with President William Ruto's name," Wandayi said.

The remarks come as scrutiny of the refinery continues following its September 30 groundbreaking. The proposed facility has been reported at about Sh2.2 trillion and is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The project has also faced a land dispute involving residents in Lamu, with the Malindi Environment and Land Court ordering parties to maintain the status quo on disputed portions of land pending further proceedings.

Wandayi also announced that the government's next major energy undertaking would be a planned nuclear power project in Siaya County.

He said preparations were underway for a groundbreaking ceremony for the first nuclear power plant in Bondo Constituency.

"Next year, we have a date with you, people of Siaya County, when we come to do a groundbreaking for the first nuclear power plant," he said.

The CS presented the planned nuclear project as part of the government's broader plans to expand Kenya's energy infrastructure after the Lamu refinery initiative.

Wandayi also addressed political preparations ahead of the 2027 General Election, urging residents in the region to participate in voter registration.

He called on eligible adults who do not have identification documents to obtain them and subsequently register as voters.

Those already registered, he said, should turn out to vote when the election is held in August next year.

Wandayi said a high voter turnout would give residents an opportunity to influence the political process.

He further said regional leaders were working to consolidate support for the broad-based government arrangement involving the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The CS said the region remained committed to the political path associated with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while backing President Ruto's re-election bid.

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"We are solidly behind our President William, and we shall be all out to ensure that he secures his second term come August next year," Wandayi said.

Wandayi also extended an invitation to Siaya Governor James Orengo to rejoin ODM activities and the broad-based government arrangement.

He said Orengo would be welcomed provided he was prepared to work with other regional leaders.

Wandayi called for unity among leaders in the region as political activities gather pace ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also linked the mobilisation to ongoing commemorative activities marking the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The CS said leaders had a responsibility to work together while encouraging eligible residents to secure identification documents and register as voters ahead of the next General Election.