Nigeria: CBN to Offer N900bn Treasury Bills As One-Year Rate Falls

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on behalf of the Debt Management Office (DMO), will offer N900 billion in Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) at an auction slated for today, Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with the 364-day bill accounting for the bulk of the offer.

According to the auction notice, the DMO will offer N100 billion each in 91-day and 182-day bills, while N700 billion will be offered in the 364-day tenor. Settlement is scheduled for Thursday, October 8.

The auction is the first NTB sale of the fourth quarter of 2026, with the DMO expected to release the indicative issuance calendar for the quarter in due course.

The calendar typically outlines planned NTB offers, maturities, auction dates and settlement dates.

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The 364-day instrument accounts for about 77.8% of the total N900 billion offer, reflecting the DMO's continued emphasis on longer-dated Treasury bills.

The 91-day and 182-day bills each account for N100 billion, or about 11.1% of the total offer.

The latest auction comes as the one-year NTB stop rate stands at 15.89%, following a sustained decline in Treasury bill yields and the Monetary Policy Committee's 350-basis-point reduction in the Monetary Policy Rate to 23%.

The auction notice did not specify the stop rates, bid limits or submission deadline, meaning the eventual pricing will be determined by market demand during the auction.

Demand for longer-dated Treasury bills remained strong at the previous auction on September 23, with total subscriptions across the three tenors reaching N4.23 trillion.

The 364-day bill attracted N4.09 trillion in subscriptions, representing about 97% of total demand, while the DMO allotted N497.59 billion across the three instruments.

The one-year stop rate fell by 73 basis points to 15.89%. The 91-day and 182-day bills recorded subscription-to-offer ratios of 0.55 and 0.82 times, respectively, with their stop rates declining to 15.50% and 15.80%.

The 364-day stop rate has declined by 146 basis points across four consecutive auctions, from 16.84% on September 2. It is also 181 basis points below the third-quarter peak of 17.70% recorded on July 8.

Meanwhile, the DMO allotted about N8.14 trillion through eight NTB auctions in the third quarter, exceeding its N5.8 trillion target by 40.34%.