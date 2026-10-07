Nigeria: After Leaving APC, 7 Zamfara Lawmakers in Talks With 3 Parties

The seven members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disclosed that they are currently in talks with three political parties to determine their next political destination.

One of the affected lawmakers, Ibrahim T. Tukur Bakura, told Daily Trust via telephone that they have held discussions with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He noted that while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also reached out to them, a formal meeting has yet to take place.

"For now, we have not sat with the PDP, though we may do so later. However, we have already met and discussed the possibility of joining either the ADC, NDC, or PRP," Bakura said.

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"In a situation like this, we must exercise caution to avoid making the wrong choice. We need to analyze the situation thoroughly and align with the political direction of the people of Zamfara State before taking a final stance.

"Everything we are doing is in the interest of our constituents. If necessary, we will consult them directly to decide which party to join, as we are here to serve them," he added.

Bakura emphasized that the decision would not be rushed, confirming that their choice would be finalized and made public in the coming days.

"We have resigned from the ruling APC and are engaging with other political parties. By next week, we will announce our decision. Our doors remain open for consultations with any party interested in accommodating us. It won't take longer than next week to decide our path," he stated.

Daily Trust reports that the seven lawmakers announced their resignation from the APC last week without immediately disclosing their next political move.

The affected lawmakers are Bashir Aliyu Gummi, Nasiru Abdullahi, Bashir Masama and Faruku Dosara.

Others are Ibrahim Tukur Bakura, Shamsudeen Hassan and Bashiru Sarkin-Zango.

It will be recalled that the lawmakers were previously suspended by the Zamfara State House of Assembly over allegations of misconduct, conspiracy, mischief, and holding an illegal sitting.