Nigeria: Sokoto Govt Moves to Tackle Low Attendance in Schools

The Sokoto State Government has ordered immediate measures to address low attendance by students and teachers recorded in several schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, gave the directive during the ministry's Week Four, Day One morning briefing held at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Institute of Qur'an and General Studies, Sokoto.

The meeting reviewed reports from two monitoring teams that visited schools across the state last Wednesday as part of the ongoing monitoring and supervision exercise.

The reports indicated that several schools recorded low student turnout, while some Quality Assurance officers assigned to monitor the schools were absent during the visits.

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The development comes amid continued restrictions on school operations in parts of the state over security concerns.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that schools remained closed in most parts of the state, except those in Sokoto North and Sokoto South local government areas and some schools in Wamakko, Kware and Dange-Shuni local government areas.

Responding to the reports, Ala directed the Director of Quality Assurance, Muhammad Sani Usman, to take immediate steps to address the low attendance of students and teachers and ensure compliance with attendance and supervision requirements.

The commissioner also directed teachers to ensure that school records were regularly updated and properly maintained with effect from this week.

He further directed the Director of Quality Assurance to engage the Association of Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) on introducing a teachers' signing book to record attendance and participation in lessons throughout the school day.

Ala stressed the importance of effective monitoring, accurate record-keeping, regular attendance and professional commitment among teachers and other school personnel.

He charged directors, zonal directors, education secretaries, Quality Assurance officers and other relevant officials to intensify supervision and promptly address identified challenges.