Kenya: U.S. Embassy Issues Ebola Alert As Kenya Traces 28 Contacts

Travelers being screened for the Ebola virus at the Kenyan border (file photo)

Nairobi — The United States Embassy in Nairobi has issued a health alert following Kenya's confirmation of its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease, urging people at risk of exposure to seek medical guidance if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola.

The alert came as Kenyan health authorities stepped up contact tracing after a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) travelled by road to Uganda before flying to Nairobi on October 3 aboard Jambojet flight JM8523.

"The Government of Kenya reported a case of Bundibugyo virus disease ('Ebola') on October 6. Health officials are conducting contact tracing of the patient," the US Embassy said in its alert issued on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health information cited by the embassy, the traveller crossed from the DRC into Uganda by land before taking the Jambojet flight to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

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The World Health Organization said the patient fell ill while living in the DRC and received treatment at several health facilities before travelling by road to Kampala through Beni on October 2.

The patient arrived in Nairobi the following day and was taken to a hospital, where they were isolated. Samples tested positive for Bundibugyo virus at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

The patient died on the night of October 5 and was buried on October 6 in accordance with Kenya's Ebola safe and dignified burial protocol, the WHO said.

28 contacts listed

The WHO said Kenyan health authorities had so far identified 28 contacts, including family members and healthcare workers who cared for the patient.

Authorities are also tracing 23 passengers and four crew members who travelled on the same flight from Uganda to Nairobi, with follow-up and quarantine arrangements being made for people assessed to have been at risk.

The WHO said the Government had strengthened surveillance and response measures, including screening at high-risk points of entry, contact listing and monitoring, case investigation and risk communication.

"Kenya has put important outbreak control measures in place. The priority now is to move swiftly to detect any further cases before the virus has an opportunity to spread," WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Janabi said.

Kenya had been on heightened alert since May following outbreaks of Bundibugyo virus disease in the DRC and Uganda.

The WHO said that by October 6, Kenya had screened more than 652,000 travellers, tested 267 suspected samples and trained about 5,000 health workers on Ebola prevention and management.

Isolation units in 27 high-risk counties have also been identified and assessed, while health workers have been trained in case management and surveillance tools updated to facilitate the rapid detection and investigation of suspected cases.

US Embassy advice

In its alert, the US Embassy urged people who believe they may have been exposed to Ebola to notify their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms consistent with the disease and seek guidance before presenting at a health facility.

It also advised travellers to continue taking malaria prophylaxis as prescribed by their doctors, noting that malaria symptoms can resemble those of Ebola.

Travellers who have been in an area experiencing an Ebola outbreak have also been advised to monitor their health for 21 days.

The embassy further urged US citizens in Kenya to review available health and travel information and check with their travel insurance providers on medical evacuation options in case they fall ill while abroad.

The alert comes as Kenya works with the WHO and other partners to prevent further transmission of the virus.

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The WHO said it had supplied Kenya with about 1,000 Ebola tests and 1,000 personal protective equipment kits for use in high-risk counties.

Kenya is the fourth country to confirm Bundibugyo virus disease in the current regional situation, according to the WHO. The DRC is responding to an ongoing outbreak, while Uganda ended its latest outbreak in August after recording mainly imported cases linked to the DRC. France also reported a travel-related case in June.

Despite the confirmation in Kenya, the WHO has advised against restrictions on travel to or trade with Kenya, Uganda or the DRC based on the information currently available.

Bundibugyo virus disease is a severe and potentially fatal illness that spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

The WHO said there are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments for Bundibugyo virus disease, although candidate products are being evaluated in clinical trials.