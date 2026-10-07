Zimbabwe: Fake Weather Alert Sparks Flood Panic in Harare

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has dismissed a weather warning circulating on social media saying it was not issued by the department.

The alert, which went viral on Tuesday warned of heavy thunderstorms and flash floods in several parts of Harare Metropolitan Province.

It listed Budiriro (Paddocks), Kuwadzana, Mbare, Highfield, Glen Norah, Glen View, Warren Park D, Waterfalls/Hopley, Chitungwiza and Borrowdale Vlei among areas allegedly at high risk.

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The message also advised residents to move valuables, important documents and medication to higher ground while warning parents to keep children away from open drains and rivers including the Marimba and Mukuvisi.

However, the MSD said the warning was fake and urged the public not to share it.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the department said: "The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) wishes to inform the public that a weather warning message currently circulating on social media did NOT originate from the MSD."

The department urged media organisations and members of the public to disregard the message, warning that spreading unverified information could cause unnecessary panic.

"For authentic, verified and timely weather updates, early warnings, and forecasts, the public is strongly encouraged to follow ONLY official MSD communication channels," it said.

The MSD said it was the only authority mandated to issue official weather forecasts and severe weather warnings in Zimbabwe.

The department urged the public to verify weather information before sharing it, particularly during periods of severe weather.

"Let us all be responsible and avoid spreading unverified information," the MSD said.