South Africa: Government Brings Services Closer to the Embongombongweni Community

Public Service and Administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi will lead a community imbizo and government service delivery outreach programme in eMbongombongweni, Louwsburg, in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

During the programme, the Minister will hand over school shoes, school bags and 500 sanitary packs to Manzamhlophe High School, Dwarsrand Primary School and Morresson Primary School. He will also hand over blankets to the elderly.

Residents of eMbongombongweni and surrounding communities will be able to apply for identity documents and birth certificates, access social grants and social development services, and receive health screenings on site.

Youth development will also take centre stage, with Momentum Metropolitan presenting its youth mentorship programmes to young people in the area.

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Participating departments and entities include the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the Department of Social Development, the Department of Employment and Labour, the Department of Health, the Government Information Services and local government representatives, among others.

As the Minister responsible for the Public Service, Buthelezi will see first-hand how frontline services reach citizens in rural communities.

The imbizo will give residents a direct platform to raise service delivery challenges with the Minister and government representatives, in keeping with the Batho Pele commitment to a responsive, citizen-centred public service.