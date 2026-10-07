Uganda: DJ Khaled Shows Love to Uganda in Viral Social Media Post

7 October 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

International music heavyweight DJ Khaled has taken to social media to show his love for Uganda, sharing a photo alongside Juliana Kaggwa, the CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board.

In a notable nod to the country's rich musical heritage and culture, DJ Khaled featured Ugandan music legend Jose Chameleone's iconic hit song "Tubonge" as the soundtrack to his post.

The gesture highlights the growing global influence of Ugandan music while shining a spotlight on the country's vibrant culture and tourism potential.

The post has sparked excitement online, with fans and local personalities flooding the comments with messages celebrating the international shoutout and expressing appreciation for the love shown to the Pearl of Africa.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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