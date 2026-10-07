Uganda: Museveni Meets Nigerian Investor Over Cement Plant, Minerals Investments

7 October 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met with Nigerian investor Dr. Abbas A. Waziri, Group Chairman of Resident Group PLC, at State House Entebbe for discussions on investment opportunities and economic cooperation between Uganda and Nigeria.

During the meeting, held this afternoon, President Museveni and Dr. Waziri explored potential areas of investment in Uganda, including the establishment of a cement manufacturing plant and opportunities in the country's minerals sector.

The discussions also focused on Uganda's Ankole cattle heritage, with both sides exploring opportunities to export Ankole cattle and Ugandan dairy products to the Nigerian market.

The meeting forms part of efforts to attract investment, strengthen economic partnerships with other African countries and create new markets for Ugandan products.

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