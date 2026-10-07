Liberia: Supreme Court Takes Up U.S.$3.2m Ducor Petroleum Escrow Dispute

The Supreme Court has assumed supervisory jurisdiction over a contentious US$3.2 million dispute involving Ducor Petroleum Inc.'s escrow funds after the Monrovia Trading Corporation (MOTC) acknowledged that it is unable to restitute money withdrawn from a court-controlled account at the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI).

The admission is contained in a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari filed before the Supreme Court, in which MOTC seeks to halt or review enforcement proceedings arising from a September 2026 ruling of the Commercial Court.

However, court records reviewed by this paper reveal a significant twist: MOTC did not independently access the escrow account. Instead, it applied to the Commercial Court, which had placed the account under its control, and received judicial authorization for the withdrawal in 2013.

The authorization was issued ex parte by then Commercial Court Chief Judge Eva Mappy-Morgan, without notice to the opposing party. Eight years later, Judge Mappy-Morgan would preside over proceedings that resulted in the declaration of MOTC's insolvency.

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The petition stems from a September 2026 ruling by His Honor U-Jay W. H. S. Bright, Special Judge of the Commercial Court.

Judge Bright held MOTC liable for the withdrawal and depletion of US$3.2 million from an account associated with Ducor Petroleum at LBDI.

According to the ruling, the funds were held in Account No. 0221215153401, placed under the management and protection of the Commercial Court pursuant to a July 22, 2013 order.

Judge Bright found that MOTC, acting on a letter from its legal counsel, Heritage Partners and Associates Inc., instructed LBDI to release the funds, resulting in depletion of the judicially controlled account.

The court subsequently declared the withdrawal unauthorized, null and void, and ordered MOTC to restitute the full US$3.2 million to Amos Brosius, whom the court recognized as the legitimate General Manager and owner of Ducor Petroleum Inc.

On July 15, 2013, Brosius and MOTC reached an agreement before Judge Mappy-Morgan to freeze Ducor Petroleum's LBDI account pending resolution of their dispute.

Seven days later, Heritage Partners and Associates wrote Judge Mappy-Morgan requesting that the freeze be lifted, arguing that the suspension of Brosius and appointment of a new management team headed by Charles Carron meant the LBDI account was Ducor Petroleum's principal operating account.

On July 24, 2013, Enoch S. Garlawolu, Clerk of the Commercial Court, acting pursuant to Judge Mappy-Morgan's mandate, wrote the President of LBDI concerning the account.

The clerk informed LBDI that the court's July 15 instruction prohibiting transactions without an instrument from the Commercial Court was being withdrawn and that the account was being returned to its status quo ante.

MOTC maintains that its subsequent actions were undertaken pursuant to the court's authorization. Judge Bright's 2026 ruling, however, found that the withdrawal was unauthorized and that the funds were improperly depleted.

Following Judge Bright's ruling, MOTC filed a Bill of Exceptions to perfect an appeal.

The Commercial Court, however, has maintained that MOTC must first comply with the restitution order or satisfy the applicable requirement for a supersedeas bond before its appeal can proceed.

The position has stalled MOTC's regular appeal because the corporation says it does not have the financial capacity to return the US$3.2 million to the court.

In its Petition for Certiorari, MOTC describes itself as "impecunious and insolvent," arguing that it is financially incapable of restoring the disputed amount to the escrow account.

The corporation is asking the Supreme Court to review the Commercial Court proceedings and determine whether errors, abuse of discretion or violations of due process occurred.

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Among the issues raised is the ex parte nature of the original authorization and the subsequent finding that the withdrawal was unlawful.

The dispute raises questions that could have implications for judicially controlled escrow accounts and commercial litigation in Liberia.

Another question concerns the effect of the Commercial Court's 2013 communication to LBDI, which instructed the bank that restrictions on transactions in the account had been lifted.

The dispute could also have consequences for Liberia's banking and investment environment, particularly regarding funds placed under judicial control.

The Supreme Court has yet to set a date for hearing arguments on whether to grant the Writ of Certiorari.

Until the matter is resolved, the US$3.2 million remains unrestituted, while the status of the disputed escrow funds and the parties' competing claims remain before the courts.