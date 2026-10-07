Tanzania: DC Urges TNCC to Educate Public On Vision 2050's Business, Investment Areas

7 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Ikungi — THE Ikungi District Commissioner, Thomas Apson, has urged the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) to continue educating businesspeople about the National Development Vision 2050, business and investment opportunities, as well as Chamber elections, to enable them to participate fully in national development and effectively represent their interests.

Apson made the call after meeting and holding discussions with TNCC officials led by Chief Executive Officer Oscar Kissanga during a visit to Ikungi District today.

Kissanga said TNCC continues to reach out to businesspeople across the country to provide information on business and investment opportunities, Chamber services, elections, and the importance of participating in leadership and advocacy for their interests.

He encouraged businesspeople to join the Chamber and use the Tanzania Chamber Portal (TCP) digital platform to access various Chamber services online.

For his part, Apson commended TNCC's efforts and urged the Chamber to continue reaching out to businesspeople in Ikungi so they can identify available opportunities, participate more actively in business and investment activities, and contribute to the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

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