Nigeria: Radda Makes Fresh Appointments As Resignations Hit Cabinet

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the appointments of seven persons into various positions.

The new appointees include renowned Islamic scholar and JIBWIS leader, Sheikh Dr Nasiru Abdulrahman Funtua, who was appointed Chairman of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Dr Sirajo Yakubu Batagarawa and Mallam Abubakar Kabir Kusada were also appointed Special Advisers to the governor. Batagarawa, a lawyer and quantity surveyor with a PhD in Law from the University of London.

The governor also appointed Alhaji Shamsuddeen Surajo Wowo Dutsin-Ma as Director-General of the Katsina State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (KEWMA), and Alhaji Muhammad Saifuddeen Yakubu Musa as Commander-General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board.

Other appointments are Alhaji Ma'aruf Shehu Sanin Kawo Dandume as Senior Special Assistant to the governor and Alhaji Lawal Ibrahim Musa of Dandume Local Government Area as a member of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

While congratulating the appointees, Radda described their appointments as a call to service and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by putting the interests of the state and its people first.

He charged them to key into the administration's Building Your Future agenda and ensure that their respective offices contribute to better governance, stronger institutions and improved service delivery.