Zimbabwe: Young Warriors Through to Second Round of Afcon Qualifiers

7 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe men's under-23 team have progressed to the second round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Under-23 qualifiers after a 6-1 aggregate victory over Mauritius.

The Young Warriors sealed their passage with a convincing 4-1 victory over Mauritius in the second leg played at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex on Tuesday evening.

Elisha Pfupa was the hero of the day for Zimbabwe, as he scored a first-half hat-trick, which was complemented by David Chigwada to give the Young Warriors a 4-1 win.

Zimbabwe walked into Tuesday's match in control of the tie with a 2-0 victory from the first leg played at the National Sports Stadium last week.

The Young Warriors will now turn their attention to the second round of the qualifiers, where they will face Mali, as they continue with their campaign for a place at the 2027 AFCON U-23 finals.

Other than qualifying for AFCON, the tournament also serves as part of the qualification pathway for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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