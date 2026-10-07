Zimbabwe: Infidelity Row Ends in Tragedy As Epworth Woman Fatally Stabs Husband

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in Harare's Epworth suburb in connection with the murder of her husband following a domestic dispute over alleged infidelity.

In a statement issued by Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, police confirmed the arrest of Forget Chikoto (31) for a murder case that occurred at a house in the Jacha area on October 5, 2026.

According to police, Chikoto allegedly stabbed her husband, Tinashe Sadzamare (35), on the neck with a kitchen knife after the victim accused her of infidelity.

"The suspect allegedly stabbed her husband, Tinashe Sadzamare (35) on the neck with a kitchen knife after a domestic dispute in which the victim accused her of infidelity. The victim died upon arrival at a local clinic in Epworth," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police said investigations are underway.

The ZRP continues to urge members of the public to resolve domestic disputes amicably and to seek third-party mediation, including counselling and intervention from church and community leaders, to avoid loss of life.

Commissioner Nyathi said more details will be released in due course.