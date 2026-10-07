Zimbabwe: Infidelity Row Ends in Tragedy As Epworth Woman Fatally Stabs Husband

7 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in Harare's Epworth suburb in connection with the murder of her husband following a domestic dispute over alleged infidelity.

In a statement issued by Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, police confirmed the arrest of Forget Chikoto (31) for a murder case that occurred at a house in the Jacha area on October 5, 2026.

According to police, Chikoto allegedly stabbed her husband, Tinashe Sadzamare (35), on the neck with a kitchen knife after the victim accused her of infidelity.

"The suspect allegedly stabbed her husband, Tinashe Sadzamare (35) on the neck with a kitchen knife after a domestic dispute in which the victim accused her of infidelity. The victim died upon arrival at a local clinic in Epworth," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police said investigations are underway.

The ZRP continues to urge members of the public to resolve domestic disputes amicably and to seek third-party mediation, including counselling and intervention from church and community leaders, to avoid loss of life.

Commissioner Nyathi said more details will be released in due course.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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