South Africa Turns to Diplomacy to Recover R900m National Airline Debt From Zimbabwe

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said that it had been facilitating discussions between ministers at binational commission meetings to get Zimbabwe to release funds owed to businesses in the neighbouring country.

This includes the national carrier South African Airways (SAA).

On Tuesday, South African MPs pushed officials for exact figures owed to the government by foreign countries and details of repayment plans.

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However, no figures were revealed in the open session of a meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations before discussions continued behind closed doors.

In April, Parliament heard that SAA's long-term sustainability was impacted by millions owed to it by foreign countries.

At the time, the Auditor-General's office said Zimbabwe owed the airline more than R900 million in ticket sales.

On Tuesday, Dirco said recouping toll monies from the Beitbridge border was also problematic, while South African mining companies faced an uphill battle to get their money repatriated.

Chief Director Nyameka Goso said Minister Ronald Lamola had been writing letters and setting up meetings between ministers to reach agreements on the repayment of the monies owed.

"It is very difficult in some of the cases to force them to fully implement some of the decisions, and the changes that also happen in the countries; specific decisions are not fully implemented," Goso said.

Standing Committee on Appropriations chairperson Mmusi Maimane appeared doubtful that the monies would ever be repaid and questioned whether the department could impose punitive action.

"If we can't diplomatically achieve that, why do we keep, in certain instances, cordial relations... in some instances, and I say without fear of contradiction, [with] people who don't even uphold constitutional democracy in their own countries?" Maimane asked.

The department said it could only play a facilitatory role, taking its cue from affected departments where political principals must determine the next steps.

The outcome of these discussions remains unclear, as the committee continued the meeting with no media presence allowed.