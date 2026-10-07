Kenya: New Kenya School of Law Admission Rules Challenged in Court

Nairobi — The Kenya School of Law's new admission requirements for the 2027/2028 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) have been challenged in court, with the petitioners asking the High Court to stop the school from using the rules to admit students.

Elizabeth Achieng and Kioo Cha Jamii filed the petition at the High Court in Makueni, challenging admission requirements published by the Kenya School of Law (KSL) in September 2026.

The petitioners want the court to stop KSL and its Board of Directors from receiving, processing and deciding applications under the new requirements until the case is heard and determined.

They are challenging new admission routes that use a combination of KCSE grades, higher academic qualifications and performance in a pre-Bar examination.

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The petitioners argue that KSL has no legal basis to introduce new admission requirements through an advertisement without first having the necessary law or regulations in place.

They also say the changes were made without giving affected students and other members of the public enough opportunity to give their views.

The petition comes as changes to the legal education system are being considered, including proposed regulations covering admission to the ATP.

The petitioners argue that the proposed regulations have not completed the legal process needed to make them effective and should therefore not be used as the basis for new admission requirements.

They want the court to suspend the disputed admission process and stop KSL from admitting students under the new rules.

The petitioners also want the court to preserve the admission requirements that were in place before the new advertisement was issued.

They have listed the Attorney-General and Parliament among the respondents, while the Law Society of Kenya and Kenya Law Reform Commission are named as intended interested parties.

The petitioners say the case affects current and prospective law students who have planned their studies based on the existing admission requirements.