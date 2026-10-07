Kenya Tracks Ebola Contacts After Nairobi Death

7 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)

Kenya has confirmed its first case of Ebola after a Kenyan national who had recently travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) died in Nairobi.

Health Secretary Aden Duale said the man had lived in the DRC for seven years and had been unwell for about a month before travelling by road to Uganda and later flying to Nairobi on Saturday.

The patient died in Nairobi, prompting Kenyan authorities to launch an urgent response aimed at preventing the virus from spreading within the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President William Ruto said at least eight family members of the deceased and 21 healthcare workers had been placed in quarantine.

Duale said 28 contacts, including relatives and healthcare workers who treated the patient had initially been identified.

Authorities were also tracing 23 passengers and four crew members who were on the same flight from Uganda to Nairobi.

Kenyan Health Ministry director-general Patrick Amoth said those identified as contacts would remain in isolation for 21 days and would be released if they tested negative for Ebola.

Uganda which borders both Kenya and the DRC, reported 20 Ebola cases and two deaths earlier this year but was declared Ebola-free in August.

The latest outbreak in the DRC, the country's 17th, was officially declared on 15 May and has spread across seven provinces.

More than 4 000 people have died and confirmed cases have surpassed 8 300 according to figures released by the DRC government.

The outbreak has become the deadliest Ebola epidemic recorded in the DRC with the World Health Organization warning that the situation remains serious.

The WHO has said the epidemic is "far from over" and could exceed the scale of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, which killed more than 11,000 people, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Despite the confirmed case in Kenya, the United Nations has advised against imposing travel or trade restrictions on Kenya, the DRC or Uganda.

Kenyan authorities are continuing to monitor people who may have come into contact with the deceased as they seek to prevent local transmission of the virus.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.